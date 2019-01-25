National Voters’ Day: New EC initiative ahead of Lok Sabha polls! Now check your name in voter’s list through SMS

Now, people will not be required to visit officials to know their names in the electoral roll.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is reaching out to masses through various modes to increase their participation as active citizens. In India, every citizen of the age of 18 years and above is guaranteed the right to vote without any discrimination. To conduct the elections in the country, the Election Commission of India has been entrusted with the responsibility.

In another move in its continuing attempts to get more people to come out an vote, the ECI has now come up with a new facility that would provide a hassle-free method for people to know their status as voters in any constituency. This step is expected to be a major relief for voters who would like to know whether everything is correct in the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) before any elections.

Now, people will not be required to visit officials to know their names in the electoral roll. ECI has come up with a SMS facility that would let the person know whether his/her name appears in the list of voters or not. On the occasion of 9th National Voters Day, the ECI has launched a toll-free number in which sending a text message would let you know your status in the list.

The toll-free number is 1950 and several states have started implementing the same as per the guidelines of ECI. Now an elector has to just send his/her EPIC number to check the details like name, address, and the booth number. The EPIC number is your voter card number which is printed on the identity card issued by the ECI.

The ECI is yet to announce the dates of the Lok Sabha elections and to maximise participation in terms of voting percentage, these types of initiatives are undertaken. The Constitution of India grants every citizen the right to vote and participate in the democratic functioning of the country. The right to choose our representatives through a free and fair manner forms a cardinal principle of Indian governance.

To mark the foundation day of ECI, National Voters’ Day (NVD) is celebrated all over the country on January 25 every year since 2011. ECI is a constitutional body, which was established on January 25, 1950.