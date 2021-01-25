  • MORE MARKET STATS

National Voters Day: Occasion to mark Election Commission’s remarkable contribution in strengthening democracy, says PM Modi

By: |
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 10:18 AM

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission.

narendra modi"National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections," Modi tweeted. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the National Voters Day was an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the Election Commission to strengthen the country’s democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.

“National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections,” Modi tweeted. “This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth.”

