National Voters Day: Occasion to mark Election Commission’s remarkable contribution in strengthening democracy, says PM Modi

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission.
“National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections,” Modi tweeted. “This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth.”
