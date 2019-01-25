National voters day: All you need to know

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 10:40 AM

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise the enrollment, especially for the new voters.

National voters day 2019: The Constitution of India grants every citizen the right to vote and participate in the democratic functioning of the country. The right to choose our representatives through a free and fair manner forms a cardinal principle of Indian governance. In India, every citizen of the age of 18 years and above is guaranteed the right to vote without any discrimination. To conduct the elections in the country, the Election Commission of India has been entrusted with the responsibility.

To mark the foundation day of ECI, National Voters’ Day (NVD) is celebrated all over the country on January 25 every year since 2011. ECI is a constitutional body, which was established on January 25, 1950.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, ‘No Voter to be Left Behind’ has been selected as the theme for the NVD.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise the enrollment, especially for the new voters. NVD is utilised to spread awareness among voters for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

The country is celebrating NVD today at more than six lakh locations covering around ten lakh polling stations across the country. New Voters shall be felicitated and handed over their EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) in the NVD function.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organised by Election Commission of India at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

ECI will release ‘My Vote Matters’, a Quarterly Magazine on the occasion and the first copy shall be presented to the President.

Chief Election Commissioners and senior officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Russia and Sri Lanka will be present on the occasion.

The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on Officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections.

