National Voters Day 2023: History, theme, significance – Check all details

National Voters Day 2023: India is known to have the world’s largest democratic system. The country harbours different age groups of voters, several political parties and organisations and with that comes a vast range of expectations and goals.

Every year on January 25, India celebrates National Voters Day to encourage every voter in the country to participate in the political process.

To commemorate this day, every year first-time voters receive their Elector Photo identity card during the National Voters Day events.

What is its history

National Voters Day was observed for the first time in the country in 2011. The main reason behind this was to inspire more young people to participate in the electoral process.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at that time approved this proposal from the law ministry to bring this event into effect.

What is its significance

The main significance behind the voting system is that it allows people to decide who will govern at the local, regional and national levels. This also means that people have the power to select which political party, ideology or policies will shape the nation’s future. Thus, voting is a very crucial step in shaping the future of the country.

National Voters Day theme

This year, the theme for National Voters Day 2023 is “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible, and Participatory.” As can be seen from the theme, the subject focuses on encouraging voters’ to participate more in the political system.

The main goal of this day is to understand the importance of voting, especially for the younger generation who have become eligible for voting.

Voting is one of the most crucial steps in deciding the leader of the future. It empowers the citizens to question and get answers from the government.

