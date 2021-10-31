National Unity Day 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind lead nation’s tributes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

PM Modi said the country was paying tributes to Sardar Patel who gave his life for ‘Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat’ and whose “lives not only in history but also the hearts of all Indians.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of first deputy prime minister and home minister of India, PM Modi said India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge and asserted that the country will be able to achieve its goals only if people stay united.

The prime minister said that the country was paying tributes to Sardar Patel who gave his life for ‘Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat’ and whose “lives not only in history but also the hearts of all Indians.”

A tribute to the great Sardar Patel. https://t.co/P2eUmvo61n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

In a tweet in Hindi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to Patel and said, “My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel occupies a high place among our foremost nation builders. The countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.”

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/UUk6V1OEa3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2021

Tweeting in Hindi, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “Sardar Patel’s dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country.”

Paying his respects at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadiya, Shah said, “Kevadia is not just the name of a place, it has become a shrine – a shrine of national unity, of patriotism. This sky-high statue of #SardarPatel is giving a message to the world that India’s future is bright, that nobody can damage the unity & integrity of India.” The home minister also pledged an oath of national unity during the function.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted and wrote: “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a hero who united the country in the thread of unity, will always be remembered for his role in liberating India and his decisive leadership. He has also contributed a lot for the construction of New India. I bow to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary.”