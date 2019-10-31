National security more than just event management: Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi over Kudankulam plant malware attack

NPCIL on Wednesday admitted that one of the computers in Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant was hit by a malware attack. (PTI)

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over a malware attack on one of the computers in Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant. He said that malware raises serious questions about the safety of our nuclear assets but the government thinks that the biggest threat is undocumented Indians. He was referring to NRC, an exercise that Amit Shah wants to implement across the country.

“An attack by a KNOWN malware raises serious questions about the safety of our nuclear assets. We have a chowkidar who slashed defense expenditure and a Jr Chowkidar who thinks our biggest threat is undocumented Indians. National security is more than just event management and make-believe,” Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet.

The statement comes a day after the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) admitted that one of the computers in Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant was hit by a malware attack. It, however, said that the plant systems were not affected. In a statement, the NPCIL said that the reports of identification of malware in its system were correct and the matter was conveyed by the computer emergency response team when it was detected on September 4.

Putting out the further details, the public sector undertaking said that the issue was probed immediately by experts of the Department of Atomic Energy who found that the infected computer belonged to a user who was connected in the internet network used for administrative purposes. The corporation said that this is isolated from the critical internal network. “The networks are being continuously monitored. Investigations also confirm that the plant systems are not affected,” it added.

Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant information officer R Ramdoss too clarified that the KKNPP and the other nuclear power plants’ control systems were not connected to any cyber networks outside or the internet. He said that the reports about cyberattacks on KKNPP systems were false.