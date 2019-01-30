National Salt Satyagraha Memorial: All you want to know of the place to be innaugurated today

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 10:14 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Dandi March Memorial to the nation in Gujarat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

dandi march memorial, National Salt Satyagraha Memorial, pm modi in gujarat, om narendra modiMahatma Gandhi, in protest against the British Raj, led as many as 80 Satyagrahis, marched from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi. (Photo: Indian Express)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Dandi March Memorial to the nation in Gujarat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. He will be in the state for a day. The Salt Satyagraha March, also known as ‘Dandi March’, was a historic event in India’s freedom struggle.

“The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March,” the press release said.

Mahatma Gandhi, in protest against the British Raj, led as many as 80 Satyagrahis, marched from ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi. Upon reaching the place, he made salt from seawater, breaking Salt Law announced by the Britishers.

As per website, dandimemorial.in, Right from the time when the Prime Minister of India approved the Dandi Memorial Project in 2005, a multitude of people from all walks of life endured whole hearted passion, dedication and hard work to make this project a reality. A High Level Dandi Memorial Committee (HLDMC) was constituted under the leadership of Gopal Krishna Gandhi, grandson of the Mahatma Gandhi to oversee the project”.

Also read: Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM to dedicate Dandi March memorial to the nation today

“IIT Bombay was later assigned the task of conceptual design, coordination and implementation of the project. Different departments of IIT Bombay conceptualised various elements of the memorial including the memorial structure, the statues and murals, the artificial lake and the solar panels used for generating clean energy”, the website further said.

