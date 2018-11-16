National Press Day: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges media to report truth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges media to report truth (Image: File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday appealed to the media to be fearless and report the truth. Banerjee made the plea on the National Press Day.

“On the occasion of #NationalPressDay, my best wishes to all #journalists. The #media is the fourth pillar of #democracy and must always report the truth,” the chief minister tweeted. She quoted an extract of a famous poem of Rabindranath Tagore and said “May these words inspire you, ‘where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’…”

The National Press Day is celebrated every year on November 16 for a free and responsible press in the country.