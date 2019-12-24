National Population Register: Modi govt approves updation of NPR, allocates budget of Rs 3,941 crore

Modi government approved the NPR during Cabinet meeting on December 24. (File Photo/PTI)

NPR Updation: The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday approved the updation of National Population Register (NPR) and allocated a fund of Rs 3,941.35 crore for it. The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Union Cabinet which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Addressing a regular press briefing, Javadekar said NPR has been accepted by all states already. “It is nothing new. This has to happen every three years. Anyone who stays in India will be counted in NPR,” Javadekar said, adding,” No proof or document is required, only information is needed. We trust the public.”

Officials said the Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updation of the National Population Register.

The government’s prime objective behind NPR updation is to create a comprehensive database having demographic and biometric details of every resident of the country. The decision to update the existing NPR comes in the backdrop of proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The NPR updation exercise will be held between April to September 2020 across the country except Assam where NRC list was released in August this year and a gazette notification has already been issued in this regard, the government said. The NPR data was first collected in 2010 along with house-listing phase of Census of India 2011. The data was then updated in 2015 through a door-to-door survey.

The NPR is being seen as the first step towards implementation of countrywide NRC. The issue along with the CAA have triggered violent protests across the country since December 15. Several people have been killed in clashes with police during anti-CAA, NRC protests which first began in Assam and spilled over to the national capital and states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and others. While the NRC aims to identify illegal intruders in the country, the CAA will help provide Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus of three Muslim-majority nations – Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.