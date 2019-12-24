National Population Register and NRC two sides of same coin, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said govt has already started work for NRC. (File Photo)

Owaisi slams Modi over NRC, NPR: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the government has already started the ground work for a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) by implementing the National Population Register (NPR). The Centre on Tuesday allocated a budget of Rs 3,941.35 crore for NPR during the Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi ‘explained’ the link between NPR and NRC. “NPR is first step of the National Register of Indian Citizens, which is the other name of nation-wide NRC. It’s important to understand the link between NPR and NRC,” the Hyderabad MP said.

“NPR is a collation of all ‘usual residents’ living in India. Under the Citizenship Rules, 2003, a National Register of Indian Citizens is to be produced after filtering citizens from non-citizens. How is this filtering done?” Owaisi asked.

Talking to reporters in Hyderabad on Monday, Owaisi said the government has ‘clandestinely’ started implementing NRC via NPR. “When a nationwide NRC is done, every Indian would be in trouble. Not even five per cent of the people in India have passports. Can you imagine a hundred crore people standing in lines, for what… to prove my citizenship and who will decide that?” he said.

Owaisi said that PM Modi should come out and explain whether Home Minister Amit Shah had lied in Parliament when he had said that NRC would be implemented. Addressing a rally in Delhi on Sunday, PM Modi had said that NRC was implemented in Assam as per the orders of the Supreme Court and there was no such plan to implement it across India.

“NRC has not been brought before Parliament. It has not been discussed in the Cabinet. I can assure 130 crore Indians that since 2014, when our government was formed, the term NRC has not figured in government meetings,” PM Modi had said while accusing the Congress and its allies of spreading lies over the issue.