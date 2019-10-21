National Police Day: PM Modi recalls valour of policemen

By: |
Published: October 21, 2019 10:05:41 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the valour of police personnel who perform duty under trying circumstances.

Police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence and their courage always motivates us, the prime minister said. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the valour of police personnel who perform duty under trying circumstances. On Police Commemoration Day, the prime minister saluted police forces and their families.

“…remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day,” he tweeted.

Police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence and their courage always motivates us, the prime minister said.

On this day in 1959, 10 police personnel were killed in a Chinese attack and the commemoration day is observed to mark the incident. Then police used to guard the border with China.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. National Police Day: PM Modi recalls valour of policemen
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition