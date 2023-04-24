National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: PM Modi lauds role of panchayats, terms them lifeline of rural development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government has been making consistent efforts to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in the country and lauded the role of Panchayats in implementing the schemes launched by the government to make life easier for rural India.



The Prime Minister was in Rewa to attend a special event to commemorate the National Panchayati Raj Day, held on April 24 every year to mark the historic date in 1993 when the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, which led to the creation of Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) in rural areas, came into effect.

पंचायती राज संस्थाएं लोकतंत्र की भावना को बढ़ावा देने के साथ हमारे नागरिकों के विकास की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करती हैं। https://t.co/WJVhhWnj36 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi said that the budget allocated for panchayats, which was earlier less than Rs 70,000 crore, was increased to Rs 2 lakh crore after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre.

Also Read: Modi’s two-day Kerala visit: Road show, meeting with church leaders, flagging off Vande Bharat on PM’s calendar

“I always think, those people of Chhindwara whom you trusted for so long, why were they never serious about your development?…. The party that run the govt the most after independence broke the trust of those villages…,” he said taking a shot at the Congress.

This year, the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj collaborated with the Madhya Pradesh government to commemorate the National Panchayati Raj Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) – Samaaveshi Vikaas (Inclusive Development) adopting Whole-of-the-Government approach.

PM Modi today launched an integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the Panchayat level, a move aimed at enabling the Panchayats to procure their goods and services through GeM leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform.

At the event, the Prime Minister handed over SVAMITVA Property Card to select beneficiaries, symbolising the achievement of attaining the milestone of distributing 1.25 crore property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme in the country. At the event, PM Modi also launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) Campaign for theme “Inclusive Development” – “Samaaveshi Vikas”.

Also Read: AAP sole challenger to BJP, only Arvind Kejriwal can take on PM Modi: Raghav Chadha

A dedicated website and mobile app on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – SAMAAVESHI VIKAS” was also launched by the Prime Minister. ‘SVAMITVA – Meri Sampatti, Mera Haq’ campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Samaaveshi Vikas – Inclusive Development theme aims to generate 1.50 crore “Records of Rights”/ Property Cards under SVAMITVA Scheme by August 2023, a government release said. The national launch of the nine campaigns under “Inclusive Development” theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav named “Vikas Ki Or Saajhe Kadam” covering 5 ministries/departments viz. MoRD, MoPR, MoA&FW, MoH&FW and MoFAH&D is aimed to celebrate the people’s participation in saturation of people-centric schemes.

An informative thread on how we are empowering Panchayats and local bodies. https://t.co/h3bnYauWvJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023

National Panchayati Raj Day: History and Significance

The day marks the passage of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment on April 24, 1992, allowing the creation of Panchayati Raj Institutions in India. The day is seen as a turning point towards decentralisation of power in rural India. The day is marked as National Panchayati Raj Day since 2010.

The Panchayati Raj Day highlights the significance of grassroots-level democracy and local self-governance in India. Over the years, Panchayati Raj Institutions have played a key role in rural development and ensuring the implementation of government schemes at the local level.

National Panchayati Raj Day 2023 Theme

The theme for the National Panchayati Raj Day 2023 is ‘Sustainable Panchayat: Building Healthy, Water Sufficient, Clean & Green Villages.’ The theme focuses on promoting sustainable development in rural areas by ensuring the availability of clean water, promoting good health practices, and creating a clean and green environment.

The Panchayati Raj ministry embarked on a week-long celebration from April 11 to April 17 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The National Panchayati Raj Award Celebration Week recognises the efforts of Panchayats in achieving goals and encouraging further progress toward sustainable development.

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 7,000 crore

During his visit, the Prime MInister also conducted the Griha Pravesh of over 4 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY–G). He also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Among those present at the event alongside PM Modi were MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj, among other ministers, elected representatives and officials from the Centre and state.