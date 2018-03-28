National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill: Yogi Adityanath govt in UP comes up with a compulsory bond in medical courses

The other state governments may follow suit. (Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced two years Compulsory Rural Service Bond in medical courses in Compliance with National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.The state government, in a letter dated March 7, has laid down some guidelines to be followed. The Yogi Adityanath Government also attached an agreement for those candidates who are admitted to state medical colleges.

In its letter, the government has specified the bond amount. The state government has also stated that if any student act against the contract, the person is required to submit the determined bond amount to it, NDTV said.

As per the letter, the bond for MBBS/BDS students has been kept at Rs10 lakh,for PG Diploma/MDS students Rs 20 Lakh, for MD/MS Rs 40 lakh, and for DM/MCh students the bond is Rs 1 crore.

The other state governments may follow suit. They implement may implement the existing bonds or either update it.

The NMC Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on January 2 this year. It would replace Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new panel. Doctors all over the country have opposed this bill due to some provisions that have been included in this bill.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association, while rejecting the recommendations suggested by the Parliamentary Standing Committee called for an indefinite strike from April 2. Over 25,000 doctors held a ‘mahapanchayat’ in the national capital and opposed the panel’s recommendations.

The bill suggests to permit doctors of alternative medicines – like ayurveda and homoeopathy , in order to practice modern medicine after completing a “bridge course”. It also suggests that National Licentiate Examination (NLE) be made necessary for MBBS doctors.

Parliamentary committee has suggested that the “bridge course” must not be made compulsory provision. The committee has suggested to combine the NLE with the final year MBBS examination.