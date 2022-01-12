  • MORE MARKET STATS

National lok adalats settled over one crore cases last year: Law Ministry

The 1,27,87,329 cases settled in 2021 included 55,81,117 pending cases and a “record” 72,06,212 pre-litigation cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Written By PTI
Recently, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) had decided to lay more emphasis on the contribution of national lok adalat in effectively reducing the number of pending cases through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.
The four national lok adalats held last year settled over one crore cases, the Law Ministry said on Wednesday.

A cumulative effect of all the preparatory and mobilisation measures resulted in extraordinary disposal figures during the year 2021, the statement read.

Amid Covid-triggered lockdown, in June 2020, the legal services authorities integrated technology with the conventional modes of dispute settlement and introduced virtual lok adalats also called ‘e -Lok Adalats’.

Since then, all the lok adalats, including national lok adalats are organised through virtual and hybrid modes.

