National Herald: Delhi HC to hear AJL plea against order to vacate premises today

By: | Updated: January 16, 2019 10:19 AM

Last year on December 21, a single judge had dismissed AJL's plea challenging the Central government's order to vacate its premises in press enclave at ITO.

National Herald case, National Herald news, National Herald dates, Associated Journals, Associated Journals fraud, National Herald fraud, AJL hearing, National Herald hearingAssociated Journals is the publisher of National Herald newspaper. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) challenging the single judge order asking it to vacate its premises. Associated Journals is the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

Last year on December 21, a single judge had dismissed AJL’s plea challenging the Central government’s order to vacate its premises in press enclave at ITO. The court further asked the AJL to vacate premises within two weeks after which eviction proceedings would be initiated.

However, the National Herald publisher moved the High Court seeking a stay on the order.

The Centre had ended its five-decade-old lease and asked AJL to vacate the premises arguing that no printing or publishing activity was going on. The central government and Land and Development Office had said that no press had functioned in the premises for at least 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

However, AJL denied all the allegations in the petition filed in the High Court.

PTI reported that the single judge in his order had said that AJL has been hijacked by Young Indian (YI) — a firm in which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi have a majority stake.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. National Herald: Delhi HC to hear AJL plea against order to vacate premises today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition