National Herald: Delhi HC to hear AJL plea against order to vacate premises today

Associated Journals is the publisher of National Herald newspaper. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) challenging the single judge order asking it to vacate its premises. Associated Journals is the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

Last year on December 21, a single judge had dismissed AJL’s plea challenging the Central government’s order to vacate its premises in press enclave at ITO. The court further asked the AJL to vacate premises within two weeks after which eviction proceedings would be initiated.

However, the National Herald publisher moved the High Court seeking a stay on the order.

The Centre had ended its five-decade-old lease and asked AJL to vacate the premises arguing that no printing or publishing activity was going on. The central government and Land and Development Office had said that no press had functioned in the premises for at least 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

However, AJL denied all the allegations in the petition filed in the High Court.

PTI reported that the single judge in his order had said that AJL has been hijacked by Young Indian (YI) — a firm in which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi have a majority stake.