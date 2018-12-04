National Herald case: Supreme Court allows I-T to reopen tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 2:09 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Income Tax Department to proceed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Oscar Fernandes with reopening of the tax assessment for the year 2011-12 in connection with National Herald case.

National Herald case: Supreme Court allows I-T to re-open tax assessment of Sonia, Rahul for 2011-12

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Income Tax Department to proceed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Oscar Fernandes with reopening of the tax assessment for year 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case. The court, however, restrained the I-T from implementing its order on proceeding till the pendency of the matter before it.

The court also said it is not expressing any final opinion on the merits of pleas filed by the Gandhis. The court will take up the matter again for hearing on January 8 next year.

On November 13, when the court had heard the matter last, it had fixed December 4 for final arguments on petitions filed by Rahul and Sonia challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to give them relief in a case of re-opening of their tax assessment for 2011-12.

The probe stems from an investigation into a complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a court alleging corruption in transfer of ownership of National Herald.

