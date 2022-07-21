National Herald Case LIVE UPDATES Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED, Congress announces nationwide protests

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case. The 75-year-old Gandhi is expected to leave for the ED office at 11 am today. After organising nationwide protests across India during her son Rahul Gandhi’s deposition before ED last month, the party has once again decided to hit the streets today against BJP-led government’s “vendetta politics.” Earlier, the central agency had allowed Sonia Gandhi’s request for deferring her summons as she was recovering from COVID.

The decision to organise mass protests was taken at a meeting at the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s house on Wednesday. “Congress will stand united with Sonia Gandhi”, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was also present at the meeting. Last night the party’s official Twitter handle stated, “How can the ED scare Sonia Gandhi, whose ancestors changed the geography of the world.”

Live Updates