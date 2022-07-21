National Herald Case LIVE UPDATES Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED, Congress announces nationwide protests

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case. The 75-year-old Gandhi is expected to leave for the ED office at 11 am today. After organising nationwide protests across India during her son Rahul Gandhi’s deposition before ED last month, the party has once again decided to hit the streets today against BJP-led government’s “vendetta politics.” Earlier, the central agency had allowed Sonia Gandhi’s request for deferring her summons as she was recovering from COVID.
The decision to organise mass protests was taken at a meeting at the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s house on Wednesday. “Congress will stand united with Sonia Gandhi”, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was also present at the meeting. Last night the party’s official Twitter handle stated, “How can the ED scare Sonia Gandhi, whose ancestors changed the geography of the world.”
Congress workers raise slogans supporting Sonia Gandhi at Delhi's party office ahead of her ED deposition.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached her mother's residence ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED deposition.
Due to special arrangements, there'll be heavy traffic movement till 2 pm on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction. Avoid these areas: Delhi Traffic Police
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of “misuse of central agencies in the country including ED, CBI and Income-Tax department to target and harass prominent leaders of a number of political parties by the ruling party.” (ANI)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore demanded a discussion on the misuse of central agencies in the parliament, asking if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.
https://twitter.com/manickamtagore/status/1549957810213257216
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi have given adjournment motion notices to discuss the issue of “misuse of law enforcement and investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Central Government.”
Senior Congress leaders and party MPs gather at AICC office ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED deposition.
Last night the party’s official Twitter handle stated, “How can the ED scare Sonia Gandhi, whose ancestors changed the geography of the world.”
Sharing a picture of party members gathering at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence a day ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED deposition, Gehlot said that all leaders expressed their anger at how the Opposition voices in the country were being crushed.
https://twitter.com/ashokgehlot51/status/1549795411665485824
The National Herald case relates to a equity transaction in which Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are accused of allegedly misappropriating assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by paying a paltry sum of just Rs 50 lakh. The Gandhis, however, have denied any wrongdoing and have maintained that they have not derived any commercial benefit out of the transaction, but courts have found merit in the allegations against them. Besides the Gandhis, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda are among the accused in the case. The case against the Gandhis and others was filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy before a trial court back in 2013.
The National Herald case involves three key players — Associated Journals Ltd, Young India Ltd, and Congress.