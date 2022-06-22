National Herald case: ED accepts ailing Sonia Gandhi’s request to defer deposition in money-laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accepted Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s written request seeking more time to appear for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, as she was recovering from coronavirus. Gandhi was slated to appear at the ED office for questioning on June 23. The central probe agency hasn’t announced any fresh dates yet, reported news agency ANI.

Communicating the latest development on Twitter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “In view of strict advice given to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi to take rest at home after being hospitalized due to Corona and Lung infection. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today requesting her to postpone her appearance for the next few weeks till her complete recovery.” Gandhi had tested positive for the virus on June 2 and had subsequently asked for postponing her deposition before the ED, which was scheduled on June 8. After being admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram hospital, Gandhi had developed a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract. She was discharged two days back.”

While in the hospital, Gandhi had voiced her concerns regarding the Narendra Modi government’s “completely directionless” Agnipath scheme, reaching out to protesters to maintain calm. While expressing Congress’ solidarity with the protesting defence aspirants, Gandhi wrote, “It is unfortunate that the government has announced a new armed forces’ recruitment policy, which is completely directionless and it has done so while ignoring your voices.”

Meanwhile, no fresh summons were issued by the ED to Sonia’s son Rahul Gandhi after his fifth round of questioning. On Wednesday Rahul Gandhi revealed how ED officers were allegedly surprised when he didn’t get up even once during his 10-11 hours of questioning in a day.

“I thought I would not tell them the main thing, but will tell something else. I told them that I do Vipassana and that’s why I am habituated to sitting still for long hours. Then they asked me what Vipassana is. But this was not the real reason. The real reason is Rahul Gandhi was not sitting in that room alone. Each and every Congress leader was there with me. One leader can become tired, but not the several thousand workers of the party,” Rahul said in an address to party workers on Wednesday.