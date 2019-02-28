National Herald case: Delhi High Court upholds government order asking AJL to vacate ITO building

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered National Herald publisher Associated Journals Limited's (AJL) to evict its ITO premises in Delhi.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed National Herald publisher Associated Journals Limited’s (AJL) petition challenging the government’s order to evict its ITO premises in Delhi. In its order, the court upheld the government’s notice and ordered it to vacate the building.
The court, however, didn’t clarify on the time in which Associated Journals Limited has to evict the Herald building.
More details awaited.
