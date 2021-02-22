National Herald case: Delhi High Court notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, seeks reply by April 12

Congress President Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi

National Herald Case: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi on BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea challenging the trial court order regarding summoning of various documents and witnesses in the case. Besides the Gandhis, notices have also been issued to AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI). While issuing the notice, Justice Suresh Kait sought their response by April 12.

News agency PTI reports that advocates from both sides have confirmed that the high court has issued notice in the matter and stayed the trial court proceedings till April 12.

In a private criminal complaint in the trial court, Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd, owner of National Herald, owed to the Congress.