  • MORE MARKET STATS

National Herald case: Delhi High Court notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, seeks reply by April 12

By: |
February 22, 2021 12:59 PM

Besides the Gandhis, notices have also been issued to AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI). While issuing the notice, Justice Suresh Kait sought their response by April 12.

Congress President Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi

 

National Herald Case: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi on BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea challenging the trial court order regarding summoning of various documents and witnesses in the case. Besides the Gandhis, notices have also been issued to AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI). While issuing the notice, Justice Suresh Kait sought their response by April 12.

Related News

News agency PTI reports that advocates from both sides have confirmed that the high court has issued notice in the matter and stayed the trial court proceedings till April 12.

In a private criminal complaint in the trial court, Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd, owner of National Herald, owed to the Congress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. National Herald case Delhi High Court notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi seeks reply by April 12
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, asks him to deposit Rs 2 crore
2Assembly elections 2021: PM Modi heads to Assam and West Bengal, to inaugurate slew of projects in Dhemaji, Haldia
3Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Congress loses another fortress, CM Narayanasamy resigns as Chief Minister