National Herald case: Delhi HC to hear AJL’s plea against Centre’s order to vacate ITO premises

The Delhi High Court is slated to hear an appeal by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of Congress’ mouthpiece National Herald, on Monday challenging a single judge order asking it to vacate its premises at ITO in the hear of Delhi.

Earlier on December 21, a single judge bench had dismissed AJL’s plea challenging the Centre’s order to vacate its premises and asked the publisher to vacate the premises within two weeks.

The Centre’s order had even said that if AJL fails to vacate the premises within the prescribed time period, eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, will be initiated. After this, the AJL had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the order.

The notice was served to the AJL by the Centre after it ended its 56-year-old lease. The government said that no printing or publishing activity was going on at the location. When the AJL approached the High Court seeking a stay, the single judge bench refused to grant relief saying that AJL has been hijacked by Young Indian (YI), in which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are shareholders.

The Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO) have been arguing that no press has functioned in the premises for at least 10 years and that the premises was only for commercial purposes which violated the lease deed. The AJL has, however, in its petition filed in the High Court has denied the allegations.

In its plea, the AJL submitted that the digital versions of English newspaper National Herald, Hindi’s Navjivan and Urdu’s Qaumi Awaz have commenced from 2016-17. The weekly newspaper ‘National Herald on Sunday’ resumed on September 24, 2017, and the place of publication was the ITO premises. The Hindi weekly newspaper Sunday Navjivan was being published since October 2018 from the same premises.

Earlier on January 16, a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon had cited some health issues and asked whether the matter can be heard some other day after January 24. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, and AJL lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had agreed and the matter was posted for further hearing on January 28.