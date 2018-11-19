National Herald case: Court rejects Motilal Vora’s plea to restrain Subramanian Swamy from tweeting about case

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 5:18 PM

A court here Monday dismissed senior Congress leader Motilal Vora's plea seeking to restrain complainant Subramanian Swamy from tweeting about the National Herald case, filed by the BJP MP against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

In his application, the Congress leader alleged that Swamy was trying to influence the court proceedings with his tweets. (File)

A court here Monday dismissed senior Congress leader Motilal Vora’s plea seeking to restrain complainant Subramanian Swamy from tweeting about the National Herald case, filed by the BJP MP against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed Vora’s plea, also an accused in the case.

In his application, the Congress leader alleged that Swamy was trying to influence the court proceedings with his tweets.

Read | Subramanian Swamy trying to influence National Herald case proceedings by tweeting: Motilal Vora tells court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had, however, denied the allegation and asserted that he had “every right to tweet”.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

Stock Market

