National Herald case: Congress exposed, says BJP after court rejects Sonia, Rahul’s pleas

The BJP attacked the Congress on Monday, saying it has been exposed after the Delhi High Court dismissed the pleas of its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi challenging the reopening of their tax assessments for 2011-12.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also trained guns at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said he was complicit in the case and alleged that the Congress party has sold its conscience.

The Delhi High Court dismissed the pleas of the Gandhis, challenging the reopening of their tax assessments for 2011-12. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said, “The writ petitions have failed.”

The bench also dismissed the petition of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes who too had challenged the reopening of his tax assessment for the same year (2011-12). The high court had on August 16 reserved its order on the pleas of the three leaders after the Income Tax Department had contended that Rahul Gandhi’s tax assessment for 2011-12 was reopened as material facts were concealed.