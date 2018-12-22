National Herald case: BJP says Gandhi family misused public properties, seeks explanation from Sonia, Rahul

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday renewed its attack on the Congress party over the National Herald case. The party cited the Delhi High Court’s latest order asking the publisher of Congress mouthpiece National Herald to vacate its premises to call the matter as a case of massive irregularity and scam by the Gandhi family.

Addressing the media at the party office on Saturday, senior leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and their family members have misused public properties for personal gains.

The BJP leader said that Delhi High Court on Friday attested the contention that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have misused the properties of this country. Asking Rahul and Sonia to explain their position, Prasad said, “What kind of activity people who ask us questions about the Rafale deal do.”

Prasad further said that the Congress leaders should respond to the court’s order.

“They should answer as to how public premises and land worth Rs 5,000 crore were transferred in a surreptitious manner to a family-owned trust for Rs 50 lakh,” he said.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Associated Journals Ltd contesting the October 30 order of the Central government asking the National Herald newspaper’s publisher to vacate the Herald House within 14 days.

The HC even said that if the premise is not handed over to the Land and Development Officer within two weeks, the government can initiate a proceeding under the provisions of Public Premises Act. The publication of National Herald had resumed in September last year. The newspaper is published on every Sunday from the Herald House.