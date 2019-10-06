WATCH | National Conference leaders meet Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar

The meeting comes just weeks before the state is going to hold elections for BDC. (ANI)

A delegation of the National Conference on Sunday met former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah and his wife Molly Abdullah at their residence in Srinagar. A 15-member delegation led by Devender Rana was granted permission to visit Srinagar to meet the party chief. The delegation reached Srinagar today morning. After meeting Abdullahs, the NC leaders posed for pictures at the compound of formers’ residence. In a 53-second video posted on ANI, Farooq Abdullah can be seen smiling and chatting with NC leaders Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone.

Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah are under detention ever since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5. However, Home Minister Amit Shah has on multiple occasion claimed that Farooq Abdullah is not detained but has been staying at his house out of his free will. Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration placed Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act.

After meeting Abdullahs, NC leader Devender Rana said that he was happy that they (Farooq and Omar Abdullah) were both well and in high spirits. “…they are pained by the developments in the state. If the political process has to start then mainstream leaders have to be released,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The NC delegation also met former chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah. The meeting comes just weeks before the state is going to hold elections for Block Development Council (BDC).