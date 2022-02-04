National award conferred on BOC’s Satyendra Prakash for raising poll participation

The award was given on the occasion of National Voters’ Day in the presence of guest of honour Kiren Rijiju, Union law minister; Sushil Chandra, chief election commissioner, and other dignitaries.

The award recognises his contribution in educating and creating awareness for enhancing the participation in elections during Covid times.

Satyendra Prakash, Principal director general, Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), was on Thursaday conferred with the National Award by the Election Commission of India for raising electoral participation during 2021-22. The award was given on the occasion of National Voters’ Day in the presence of guest of honour Kiren Rijiju, Union law minister; Sushil Chandra, chief election commissioner, and other dignitaries. The award recognises his contribution in educating and creating awareness for enhancing the participation in elections during Covid times. Under his leadership, BOC with its 23 regional outreach bureaus and 148 field outreach bureaus are using new techniques like messaging via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, Telephonic Calls and organising webinars. — fe bureau

