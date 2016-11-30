National Anthem must be played in cinema halls before movie starts: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court also stated that everyone present in the cinema hall must rise and pay respect to the national anthem. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the National Anthem should be played in all cinema halls across the country before the movie starts, accompanied by the national flag on screen. The apex court also stated that everyone present in the cinema hall must rise and pay respect to the national anthem. Meanwhile, the Central government has agreed to circulate the Supreme Court’s order to all States’ Chief Secretaries and to publish it on electronic and print media.

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL filed by Shyam Narayan Chouksey which had sought directions to play the national anthem in cinema halls before ethe movie begun. The SC had then asked the government to specify as to what would amount to the disrespect and abuse of the national anthem. A bench of justices, Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy had passed the order while hearing a petition referring to the provisions in the Preventions of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971. The petition had also alleged that the national anthem was sung in numerous occasions where it was not permissible. The petition, which was filed by advocate Abhinav Srivastava stated that the national anthem had to be respected with due honour by every citizen of the country. The petition had also suggested various suggestions avoid the alleged abuses to its integrity.

The plea had stated that there must not be any commercial exploitation of the national anthem to gain any kind of financial benefit from it. It had also said that there should not be any interruption in the completion of the national anthem and no dramatisation of it should be allowed. It should not be sung in any entertainment programme either, it added. The plea had also aid that the anthem must not be played in front of anyone who did not understand it unless they are informed that when the national anthem is sung, one has to stand and show respect.