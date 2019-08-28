Nation headed towards presidential form of government, alleges TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

Speaking at the grand rally, Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the center over appointing retired persons as the head of the important institutions of the country. (Twitter Image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, saying the country is moving towards a presidential form of government. “One election, one party, one emergency. Is this what our freedom fighters fought for?” Banerjee said addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (students union) today.

Elaborating further, Mamata said that when the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy fell, no one spoke anything. Alleging that the BJP could deploy a similar design in West Bengal as well, the TMC supremo said that people in power at the Centre are saying that “they will capture Bengal” but it will not be successful. “One government,one leader, one party… I presume we’re heading towards a presidential form of election. All other parties are being fragmented… when Karnataka government fell, no one said anything. They say they’ll capture Bengal too, I’ll see how that happens,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief also took potshots at the central probe agencies for allegedly targetting Opposition leaders. Without naming the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate, the Chief Minister added that TMC leaders are not scared of any central agency. She said that on each day, the probe agencies are summoning one person to appear. “If I go to jail, I will look at it as a freedom struggle,” said Banerjee at the rally, adding that she will not bow before the BJP.

Mamata’s attack comes after a period of silence following her attacks against the BJP through the Lok Sabha election campaign as well as days after the results were declared. Mamata maintained a studied silence after her very public outbursts against chants of “Jai Shri Ram” allegedly leading to some arrests as well. Her attack against the Centre comes ahead of the civic polls scheduled for next year and the Assembly elections a year later.

Mamata’s outburst also comes in response to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh questioning that if former Home Minister P Chidambaram can be arrested in the INX media scam then why not the others.

Speaking at the grand rally, Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the Centre over appointing retired persons as the head of the important institutions of the country. She said that these persons have no accountability but just obey the orders of the government like ‘yes men’. The chief minister further accused the Modi government of “buying the opposition leaders” either through the lure of money or through threats and intimidation.