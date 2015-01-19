Nathuram Godse temple: Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena criticises Hindu Mahasabha

The outfit also said that its workers will throw black ink on Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan if he “helps the organisation in constructing the temple. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena (UPNS) today criticised Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Masabha for its plan of constructing “temple” of Nathuram Godse — assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

The outfit also said that its workers will throw black ink on Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan if he “helps the organisation in constructing the temple.”

ABHM has reportedly written a letter to the Cabinet minister seeking his help in constructing the temple.

“If Azam Khan in any way supports in construction of temple of Godse, black ink will be thrown on his face on his arrival in Meerut,” UPNS national president Amit Jani said here.

In December, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Masabha had allegedly performed a ceremony here for construction of a “temple” dedicated to Godse, following which the administration ordered a probe into the matter.