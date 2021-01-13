Nathuram Godse ‘Gyaanshala’ in Gwalior shut down two days after inauguration

On Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse at its office in Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindu Mahasabha has shut down a study centre named after Nathuram Godse following instructions from local authorities in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The study centre was opened on Sunday (January 10), triggering a major controversy with Opposition leaders attacking the BJP government in the state alleging “state protection” to such worshippers of Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Gwalior Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal said that after learning about the study centre, preventive orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed in Daulatganj area. He said that the administration discussed the issue with Mahasabha office-bearers and told them they should not do anything that can disturb the peace. Mahasabha leaders promised not to break the law and would close the centre, Kanyal said while speaking to reporters.

According to PTI, Mahasabha’s national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that the study centre will be closed but the organization will continue to organise inspirational programmes about patriots. He further said that the objective of setting up a study centre was fulfilled as people became “aware”.

On Sunday, after the centre was opened, Bhardwaj had said that the ‘gyanshala’ will inform the young generation about the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh and Maharana Pratap.

A day after the study centre opened, former chief minister Kamal Nath targeted the Shivraj Singh government and sought clarification on how such a programme was organised. He also asked the chief minister and BJP to clarify whether they were with the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi or Nathuram Godse.

Kamal Nath said that if the BJP was with the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, then such programmes should be stopped in the state and strict action should be taken against the culprits. “Otherwise it will become clear that such activities had open protection of the state government,” he had said.