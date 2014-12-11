Nathuram Godse a ‘patriot’, says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, retracts later

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was today at the centre of a controversy when he described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “patriot”, sparking outrage following which he retracted.

The MP from Unnao said, “Godse was an aggrieved person. He may have done something by mistake but was no an anti- national. He was a patriot.”

When his remarks triggered a controversy with demands for action, he retracted saying, “I do not consider him a rashtra bhakta (patriot). I might have said something by mistake.”

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai strongly condemned the alleged efforts to “glorify” Godse and demanded arrest of those involved in such exercise.

“A person who has created an example of non-violence in the world and whom we called Father of the Nation was killed by Nathuram Godse,” Dalwai said outside Parliament.

“Now some people are observing Nathuram Godse Shourya Diwas on November 15. It is absolutely wrong and government should arrest them. Why is the government silent on the issue?” he asked.

“Gandhi is accepted by people from all walks of lives including workers, peasants, dalit and women. I have written a letter to the state Chief Minister demanding action against these people,” he said.