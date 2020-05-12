Nasscom task force develops Covid-tracking tech platform for Telangana

It brings together expert solutions from various technology leaders, and delivers more than 100 dashboards across 30-odd government and public datasets with many data points.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has developed an end-to-end Covid tracking platform for the Telangana government. It brings together expert solutions from various technology leaders, and delivers more than 100 dashboards across 30-odd government and public datasets with many data points.

Developed by Nasscom Task Force, the platform will assist the government in sustainable industrial recovery and help them take informed decision in managing lockdown and during phased release across the state.

“Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to the world to re-imagine lives with technology. Digital transformation is demonstrating its value and its impact on the very ecology of businesses in these tough times,’’ Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India, and VP (Data Center Group), Intel, and lead, Nasscom Task Force, said in a statement. A similar kind of site is being developed for the Karnataka government and for more states soon. Besides, the task force will continue its work on the T-Covid app to track and align the same with the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

As part of the platform, a Covid-19 India vulnerability map is being chalked, which will provide real-time streaming of data about the pandemic across regions and states in the country. The site will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens.

The external citizen-facing dashboard will allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

To fight the global pandemic and provide innovative technology solution, Nasscom had earlier developed a special task force focused on creating a single-directory of people and companies, working on utilising data and technology for Covid-19 management. This will be accessible to anyone who may need it. The task force consists of more than 30-35 members from companies including Intel, Accenture, Wipro, SAP, AWS, Tech Mahindra and others.