Nashik top cop completes Ironman triathlon in France

Nashik Police Commissioner Ravinderkumar Singhal has successfully completed the Ironman triathlon which involves a set of physically gruelling activities. The event, which includes cycling for a staggering 180 km, swimming for around 4 km and a 42-km full marathon, was held in France on Sunday.

Singhal, 53, completed the triathlon in 15 hours and 13 minutes as against the stipulated time of 17 hours, his trainer Dr Mustafa Topiwala told reporters here yesterday. The Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer had undergone extensive training before heading to France last week to take part in the international competition, he said.

Earlier, model-turned-actor Milind Soman had successfully completed the race in 2015 and Maharashtra’s senior IPS officer Krishna Prakash participated in it last year, Topiwala said.