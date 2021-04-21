Nashik Oxygen leak tragedy: PM Narendra Modi, other leaders offer condolences

Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray said that a proper investigation will be done in the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders today joined the nation in condoling the demise of 22 COVID-19 patients in a Nashik Hospital. “The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” said PM Modi on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his grief over the incident. “Devastating news from Nashik where precious lives have been lost due to leakage in Oxygen supply at a Hospital. I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to this tragic incident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives. “Distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the wellbeing of all the other patients, he said in a tweet.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the incident saying all possible help to patients should be extended. “What happened in Nashik is terrible. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry,” he said.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “Anguished to hear about the loss of lives due to oxygen leakage from a tanker in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to the families.”

Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray said the incident would be properly investigated. “The accident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik is extremely unfortunate. We all share the grief of all these families. Guardian Minister @ChhaganCBhujbal and all the officials are in touch with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This unfortunate incident will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the incident as disturbing. “This is such a terrible tragedy, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I have no words to express my anguish, this is extremely disturbing to read,” she said in a tweet.

Former Maharashtra Speaker and Congress leader Nana Patole demanded strict action into the incident. “The news that 22 patients died in an accident at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital of Nashik Municipal Corporation is heart-wrenching. The Congress party shares the grief of the families of the deceased. The incident should be thoroughly investigated and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” he said.

At least 22 patients died due to interrupted supply of oxygen at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital for COVID-19 patients following leakage from an oxygen storage plant.