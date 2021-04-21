Nashik Hospital Oxygen leak: 22 COVID-19 patients die as leakage interrupts Oxygen supply

FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane has ordered a probe into the matter.

At least 22 patients died today in Nashik’s Zakir Hussain municipal hospital after the oxygen supply was interrupted due to a leakage that took place during refilling of the oxygen supply tank.

“As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank,” District collector Suraj Mandhare said.

Mandhare said that the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders to the hospital from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive Oxygen leakage. There must definitely have been an impact on the hospital it was going to but I'm yet to gather more information. We'll issue a press note after gathering more information: Maharashtra Health Min

FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane termed the incident unfortunate. “We’re trying to get a detailed report. We’ve ordered an inquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared,” said Shingane.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the incident. “Distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the wellbeing of all the other patients, he said in tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident. “Devastating news from Nashik where precious lives have been lost due to leakage in Oxygen supply at a Hospital. I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to this tragic incident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the incident saying all possible help to patients should be extended. “What happened in Nashik is terrible. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry,” he said.