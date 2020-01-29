Nashik Bus Accident: 26 dead after speeding bus, auto-rickshaw fall into well after collision

The death toll was earlier reported at 15 but rose to 26 on Wednesday with the recovery of more bodies. (Representational image: ANI photo)

Road Accident in Nashik, Maharashtra Today: At least 26 people have died in a tragic accident involving a bus and an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Tuesday evening. The accident occured when a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw that resulted in both vehicles falling into a roadside well at Meshi Ghat near Deola in the north Maharashtra district, around 200 kms from Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

According to a police official, the death toll in the accident rose to 26 on Wednesday with the recovery of more bodies from the well in which both vehicles fell. As per the official, 32 people who were injured in the accident have been admitted to various hospitals in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families. “The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PMO India tweeted.

The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2020

Home minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish over the tragic accident. “Deeply anguished by the tragic road accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

The death toll was earlier reported at 15 but rose to 26 on Wednesday with the recovery of more bodies. Most of the deceased are believed to be bus passengers, officials said. As of Tuesday evening, officials confirmed that 15 bodies were recovered from the well and the injured were rushed to state-run hospitals in Malegaon and Deola.

The accident occurred when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-run (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Kalwan in Nashik from the adjoining Dhule district, while the auto-rickshaw was coming from the opposite direction. Rescue operations continue at the crash site, police officials said.