Naseeruddin Shah’s warning in video message: ‘Those celebrating Taliban return in India no less dangerous’

In his video message recorded in Urdu, Naseeruddin Shah drew distinctions between ‘Hindustani Islam’ and what is practised in other parts of the world.
Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has condemned “sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan”, calling it rather dangerous.
“Even as the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous,” Naseeruddin Shah said in a video shared on social media.
In his video message recorded in Urdu, Shah drew distinctions between ‘Hindustani Islam’ and what is practised in other parts of the world.
He said those who are celebrating the revival of Taliban, should question themselves, “if they want a reformed, modern Islam (jiddat pasandi modernity), or live with the old barbarism (vaishipan) of the past few centuries.”
Islam in India has always been different from Islam around the world, he said, adding, “May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we cannot even recognise it”.
He mentioned his own personal relationship with God, and that he doesn’t need political religion. “I am an Indian Muslim and as Mirza Ghalib said years ago, my relationship with God is informal. I don’t need political religion,” he said.
