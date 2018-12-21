Naseeruddin Shah sticks to statement on Bulandshahr violence: ‘Said nothing to be termed a traitor’

Naseeruddin Shah (ANI)

A day after Naseeruddin Shah sparked a controversy with his remarks on the recent Bulanshahr violence, the veteran actor clarified that he was only expressing his concern for the country. He also questioned those criticising him for his remarks and asserted that nothing he has said makes him a traitor.

“What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. What did I say this time that I am being termed as a traitor? I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?” he said.

Referring to the killing of police official Subodh Kumar Singh during the Bulandshahr violence, the actor said, “In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer.”

“I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks are you a Hindu or a Muslim, they will have no answer. It worries me because I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon,” he added further.

A number of well-known people have come out slamming his statement. Taking to Twitter, RSS member Professor Rakesh Sinha wrote, “Naseeruddin Shah has joined a gang that brings bad name to the country. 80 per cent Hindus did not look at your religion but gave you fame. You earned a lot of money and now part of a gang to bring a bad name to the country.”

Another senior BJP leader and Haryana minister Anil Vij has also slammed Naseeruddin Shah’s statement saying if the actor starts giving respect to the cow than the issue will be resolved. Vij has time and again expressed his suggestion to give cow the status of a national animal.