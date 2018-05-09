NASA dreams, Hollywood style: How Delhi father-son duo duped businessman of Rs 1.4 crore. They had space suits too!

The father-son duo (Youtube grab)

This real-life story of the father-son duo in Delhi could easily have been an enticing script for any Bollywood con flick, though their preparations appeared fit for Hollywood sci-fi. Instead, it turned out to be a disaster as the law caught up with the two for allegedly duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore. According to police, the accused duo have been identified as Virender Mohan Brar (56) and his son Nitin Mohan Brar (30). They used to claim they were preparing to test a Rice Puller aka ‘RP’, a brass plate apparently charged by thunderbolt and required by NASA or DRDO for space research. Both of them have cheated the businessman on the pretext of selling and testing the equipment.

NASA trap

This father-son duo has managed to hoax around 30 people from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, according to JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar. The matter came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch against the father-son duo this month. The complainant claimed he came in contact with one person who told him about huge profits in dealing with Rice Puller a few years ago, police said.

How victim was cheated

The complainant met Virender Mohan Brar who posed as a managing director of a company. Brar told the businessman that his company could arrange the sale of ‘RP’ to NASA at a price of around Rs 37,500 crore after testing its genuineness, which would be done by scientists of the DRDO and some chemicals would be imported for it, police was quoted as saying by PTI. Brar also told the complainant that they would pay Rs 10 crore immediately on the spot as token money if the test was found “OK”, they said.

The conmen duo not only sold the dream but went to great lengths to establish that their claim was authentic. They made the victim sign a deal with Virender Mohan Brar. He also paid Rs 87.2 lakh for arranging special anti-radiation suits to be worn by scientists during testing, fees of scientist, for obtaining chemicals required for testing etc, police said. The testing of the RP was scheduled in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur but eventually did not take place as the accused said that the place was not conducive. The tests were delayed on some pretext or the other by the duo, the complainant alleged.

At the same time, the other associates of the alleged seller of ‘RP’ mounted pressure on the victim to finalise the deal. They then took him to another company and convinced him that he would not be cheated this time, police said. The victim again paid Rs 51.1 lakh on different occasions for the testing of ‘RP’, which was scheduled in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, they said.

Finally, the Arrest

The duo ran out of luck when the victim came to know that the said ‘scientist’ was working with the accused for Rs 20,000, police said. The accused had “roped in fake actors posing as DRDO officials, after giving them a salary of Rs 20,000, just to convince Saini about the authenticity of the equipment,” DCP Bhisham Singh said.

Subsequently, Virender Mohan Brar and his son Nitin Mohan alias Baba Brar, were arrested, they said. During the investigation, the ‘RP’ copper plate, ‘anti-radiation’ scientist suits of and anti-radiation chemical stickers were seized from their possession. “Rice Puller is a non-existent thing, but cheats take a copper plate or utensil and coat it with liquid magnet and then fill some boiled rice with small iron wires and befool the victim by pulling the rice grain towards the magnet coated copper article,” said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

History-sheeters

This is not the first that the father-son duo is being arrested. A police official said that they were earlier arrested when they allegedly sold snakes in Dehradun for Rs 17 lakh by claiming that the reptiles were rare and had medicinal properties. “They were also arrested from Kurukshetra in a separate case, but resumed duping people once they came out,” an official said.

Lavish lifestyle

The father-son duo used to live a plentiful life at their Rs 60,000 per month rented house at Meera Bagh area in the national capital. They also had seven offices. “They travelled in luxury cars with two personal security officers who carried weapons, at a salary of Rs 35,000. They wore branded clothes and sported expensive watches. With their confidence and fluent English, most people would not suspect them,” an officer said.

“Virender ran a motor workshop in the 1990s and Nitin assisted him. But they faced financial losses and started duping people on the pretext of selling rare and antique objects such as a magic mirror, rice puller and two-headed snakes,” the JCP (Crime Branch) said. “The arrest was made by a team of inspector Sunil Jain and ACP Aditya Gautam.”