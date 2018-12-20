Narrative pushed in India that being patriotic is not cool, says Smriti Irani

Why should an Indian be apologetic about being patriotic or loving their country or flag in this very country? (File photo)

Union minister Smriti Irani has claimed that a narrative is being pushed in the country, and many Indians are told it is not ‘cool’ to be patriotic. “It is extremely interesting to note is that while we speak about India, at the same time there are many Indians who are told that it is not cool to be a patriotic,” news agency PTI quoted Irani as saying.

Irani’s response came after journalist Arnab Goswami read a quote of Irani at the Republic TV Summit in Mumbai, where she had said she loves the country and there is ‘nothing regressive, saffron about it.’ The minister said she stood by the statement and was not ‘apologetic’ about it.

“Why would you shed a tear when the national anthem is played, why would you want to stand? In fact, the best way to celebrate the democracy is by saying ‘Bharat ke sau tukde hoge’ and I disagree with it,” Irani added.

Why should an Indian be apologetic about being patriotic or loving their country or flag in this very country? Why would you divide us by saying ‘your sense of nationalism is a bit communal and mine is more secular’. I think that’s a big abomination in terms of nationalism and patriotism how I perceive it to be…,” she said.

Irani was speaking as part of the debate between her and actor-politician Kamal Haasan. When Goswami asked Haasan about one of his past statements wherein he had said he doesn’t like patriotism being tested at random places, Kamal said that when the national anthem is played in cinema theatres, that’s not the place to test it.

On Kamal’s statement, Irani responded by saying that she does not think the national anthem is played to test someone’s patriotism and a community of people come together and celebrate that this is the one thing we have in common. We don’t have our languages, culture in common, but the goosebumps we get when the national anthem plays is common.

Meanwhile, the summit also witnessed the Ram Temple issue being talked by BJP president, Amit Shah. Speaking at the event, BJP Chief said that if the Supreme Court conducts daily hearings of the Babri demolition case, it will not take more than 10 days to get a verdict. He added that Ayodhya is a title issue and the BJP has clearly stated that it wants to build a temple on the same site.