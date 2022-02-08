Narrate stories of India’s brave heroes to children: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

He rued that under the British rule, adequate coverage was not given to the stalwarts of the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said schoolchildren must be told about national heroes and textbooks should chronicle anecdotes of their life journey and sacrifices in an engaging way to inspire young minds.

He said the British imposed their version of history upon us and did not give adequate coverage to India’s stalwarts and maintained that even post-independence, the country’s education system continued to have some sort of colonial thinking.

Naidu was speaking virtually after releasing a book, ‘Dhyaas Panthe Chaalta’, a historical account of the 160-year legacy of the Pune-based Maharashtra Education Society, at ‘Upa Rashtrapati Nivas’ in New Delhi.

“We must teach our children the stories of brave heroes of this land. School textbooks should mention the anecdotes from their life journey in an engaging way. It is my conviction that the lives of our freedom fighters must become a source of inspiration for the next generations,” he said.

He rued that under the British rule, adequate coverage was not given to the stalwarts of the country.

“Unfortunately, after we were able to drive away the British and attained independence, the education system continued to have some sort of colonial thinking and this should be done away totally,” the vice president asserted.

He described the new education policy (NEP) as very inspirational.

“I am confident that with successful implementation of the NEP, our outlook on children and youngsters will change. Our glorious history must unshackle our minds of any inferiority complex we may harbour,” Naidu said.

He underlined the need to recount tales of social harmony from the hard-won freedom struggle to emphasize on India’s civilisational values.

“History can indeed educate, enlighten and emancipate us,” said the vice president.

Naidu said the fast-paced and increasingly interconnected world needs 21st century touch to the education sector.

He said the coronavirus pandemic, which led to shutting down of schools for several months and switch over to online classes for students, has put the spotlight on new hybrid standards in education.

“The pandemic has taught us that the mode of education can not be status quoist anymore. With digital classrooms, smart devices and micro-courses on offer on many online platforms, private and public institutions should adopt these new hybrid standards in education,” Naidu said.