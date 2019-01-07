Naroda Gam case: Court allows Kodnani to go out of Gujarat for 6 months

Published: January 7, 2019 9:19 PM

A total of 82 people are facing trial in the case, including Kodnani, once a minister in the government led by the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

 

Kodnani was granted bail in the case by a sessions court in May 2009, a few weeks after her arrest in the case.

A special SIT court Monday allowed former Gujarat minister Mayaben Kodnani, an accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case, to go out of Gujarat for six months. Seeking deletion of a bail condition in the case that barred her from going out of Gujarat, Kodnani’s lawyer Amit Patel had argued before the court that if the condition is not deleted, she should at least be allowed relief for a year or six months.

The court of special judge M K Dave partially allowed the bail modification application and permitted Kodnani to go outside Gujarat for six months. Kodnani was granted bail in the case by a sessions court in May 2009, a few weeks after her arrest in the case.

Among the conditions imposed by the court at the time was that she could not go out of Gujarat. The Naroda Gam riot case is one of the nine major 2002 communal riot cases which were investigated by the SIT. Eleven Muslims were killed in the Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad in 2002 during the violence, which erupted after the Godhra train burning incident.

