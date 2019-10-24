Narnaund Election Results 2019: Captain Abhimanyu hopes to be second time lucky

This year, the total number of eligible voters was 1,98,349,

Narnaund Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Haryana Finance Minister and BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu is in fray from Narnaund Assembly seat, one of the 90 constituencies that go to polls. He is up against Ram Kumar Gautam who is contesting on a JJP ticket. Narnaund is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, which has nine Assembly segments.

The nine Assembly seats from Hisar include Hansi, Adampur, Barwala, Uklana, Narnaund, Nalwa Chaudhry, Hisar (all from Hisar district), Uchana (Jind district) and Bawani Khera (Bhiwani).

Captain Abhimanyu joined BJP in 1997. A year later he was the election agent of Swami Indravesh, who was the BJP candidate from Rohtak. After this, he held several positions in the party.

Before joining politics, Captain Abhimanyu served in the Indian Army for nearly six years. During his stint in the Army, he was decorated with Special Services Medal. Captain Abhimanyu was also selected for the Civil Services of India (ICS) but he decided not to join and chose philanthropic and social service work.

Captain Abhimanyu is looking to retain his seat from here. In 2014, he had defeated INLD candidate by 5761 votes, to win from this constituency. BJP’s vote share was 34.65 per cent from here.

This year, the total number of eligible voters was 1,98,349, of which 1,08,819 were male and 89,528 female. Two voters were of the third gender. This year, as many as 1,415 services voters exercised their rights to vote.

This year there was a total of 221 polling stations in the constituency. Last assembly poll, the figure was 188.

There were 1,86,568 eligible electors in 2014. Of them 1,02,877 voters were male, and 83,691 were female, while two were of the third gender. As per the Election Commission, 1,415 service voters had registered to vote that year.

In 2009, INLD candidate Saroj won from the constituency, defeating his nearest rival from Congress by a margin of 10,097 votes, That time, INLD’s vote share was 37.38 per cent.