‘Narendra plus Devendra a super-hit formula for 5 years’: PM Modi on campaign trail in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that grand old party sees nationalism in “devotion to a family”. (ANI Image)

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for the return of a Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a second consecutive term. Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra’s Panvel, the Prime Minister said that the working formula of the state and the central governments in the last five years has proven to be a super-hit formula and that the people should repose their faith in the BJP.

“Like you brought back Narendra once again to power in Delhi, similarly bring back Devendra back to power in Maharashtra. Formula of Narendra and Devendra has been super-hit in the last 5 years…When Narendra and Devendra stand together, 1 plus 1 becomes 11 and not 2,” PM Modi said.

In the 2014 Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the first poll after BJP under Modi swept to power with a thundering majority, the party won 122 seats followed by Shiv Sena at 63. The two alliance partners, who had a fallout and contested elections separately, later joined hands to form a coalition government. The Congress and the NCP, on the other hand, were limited to 42 and 41 seats respectively.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress and the NCP (National Congress Party), PM Modi said that both the parties have not been able to wash away the stains of their connections with the underworld and builder mafia in the real estate sector.

“Before 2014, the nexus that was there between the underworld and builder mafia in the real estate sector, things that were done, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders have not been able to wash away those stains till now,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM’s comments come close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate issuing summons to NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel in an alleged case of money laundering as part of its detailed investigation into allegations of terror financing against late Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. NCP supremo and political heavyweight Sharad Pawar is also under the agency’s scanner for alleged wrongdoings.

Earlier in the day, speaking in a rally at Jalna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress sees nationalism in “devotion to a family”. He further alleged that opposition party is breathing its last.

“The (Congress) party is taking its last breath. It sees ‘rashtra bhakti’ (nationalism) in ‘parivar bhakti’ (devotion to a family),” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister also added that Congress now is not the same party which had fought for the country’s independence.

The voting for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be conducted on October 21, 2019, and counting of votes will take place on October 24, 2019.