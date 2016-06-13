Narendra Modi’s two pronged attack on Samajwadi Party, BSP

Asking people to give BJP a chance to rule Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi said he will try to do his best for the development of the state which has not been done in the last 50 years, in five years. (Reuters)

In a two-pronged attack with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the ruling Samajwadi Party accusing it of practising casteism, communalism, nepotism and hooliganism while SP and BSP indulge in corruption in power alternatively.

Addressing a public meeting after the two-day National Executive session of the BJP, he also made a veiled attack on the Congress referring to corruption in purchase of helicopter, aircraft, guns and cooking gas subsidy.

However, his firepower was directed for most part against the Samajwadi Party.

Appealing to the people for an opportunity to rule the state, he invoked the greatness of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and said the land of Prayag will mark a new beginning by taking to development.

“For this, arrogance , casteism, poison of communalism, corruption, nepotism will have to be sacrificed in the holy fire (yagya) to start the new journey of development,” Modi said to the cheers of the party cadre and admirers who repeatedly shouted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’.

Not sparing the BSP, the other major player in the state, the Prime Minister said Mayawati and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav take turns to accuse each other’s government of indulging in corruption but take no action when each one comes to power.

“This is their jugalbandi (duet),” he said.

Asking people to give BJP a chance to rule Uttar Pradesh, Modi said he will try to do his best for the development of the state which has not been done in the last 50 years, in five years.

He repeatedly asked the people whether they have not been troubled by the ills of casteism, corruption, communalism and nepotism.

“There is no alternative to development. For all this ills, there is only one remedy that is development.

Give us an opportunity. If you find us hurting your interests for our personal gains, then kick us out,” he said.

He said “if you elect us you will get your full rights. We are fully committed to it.”

The Prime Minister referred to employment for youth and said how the Centre has done away with interviews for class III and IV jobs to eliminate middlemen.

“We have told the state governments also to follow suit, but you know what is the condition in UP,” he said in an apparent dig at Akhilesh Yadav government.

Attacking the SP government, Modi said while nepotism gave power to some, it “destroyed” Uttar Pradesh.

In an obvious reference to alleged cases of corruption during the UPA regime, Modi said even a small house takes a week to clean.

“I was cleaning up the entire country. What all was lying here. The cleaning up job raked up so much dust that people could not see our good work,” he said.

He said after two years of rule, various media surveys have given the government a thumbs up and he has secured a “first class” in his examinations due to the people.

“Some states gave me distinction and your state is one of them,” he said.

In yet another veiled reference to the alleged ‘policy paralysis’ during the UPA regime, Modi said “who says work can’t be done. If you have public good in mind, things can be achieved…we have got work done.”

Listing out the achievements of his government, he said today urea is freely available to people due to good production.

The Prime Minister said 1,529 villages of Uttar Pradresh are living in “darkness of 18th century”. “But I took it upon myself to ensure that people get power. Today, 1352 villages have been provided with electricity and only 177 are remaining,” he said.

He claimed that BJP-ruled states are high on the development rankings but UP is yet to enjoy the benefits of development.