Narendra Modi’s top men on new Pakistan PM: ‘Imran Khan propped up by Army, don’t expect change’

“Did you all expect a change? If a person is propped up by Army, Army still rules,” Singh said

Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retd.) VK Singh on Monday suggested that a change of regime in Pakistan may not have a lasting effect as the new Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man ‘propped up by the Army’. “Did you all expect a change? If a person is propped up by Army, Army still rules,” Singh said while speaking on the continued infiltration even after the change in Pakistan government.

“Let’s wait and watch how things move, whether a person remains under Army’s control or doesn’t,” he added.

Home minister Rajnath Singh too trained his guns on Pakistan at a press conference. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the situation has not changed even after the change in regime in Pakistan, adding that India can’t change the ”nature of it’s neigbour.”

“I don’t think so, but I wish for the best,” Rajnath said in Jammu while replying to a question on the change in situation in Pakistan.

Rajnath further said that India has made all efforts to improve its relationship with Pakistan but didn’t receive the desired response.

The Home Minister also discussed the introduction of Comprehensive Integrated Border Managment System for the armed forces. “I understand that after introducing Comprehensive Integrated Border Managment System our borders will be more secure,” he said. “We’ll introduce this technology across 2026 km of the border which is considered vulnerable. It’ll also reduce dependence on physical patrolling,” singh added.

Imran Khan took over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018 following an election mired in controversy. Pakistan’s other mainstream parties – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) – also alleged that the elections were rigged in favor of Khan by Army. Khan’s PTI, and Army, maintained that the elections were free and fair.