Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit gets Twitter attention for a ‘curious’ reason: Can you answer this?

Stockholm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian Community, at Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. PTI Photo/PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit has got the attention for an unusual reason. After reaching Sweden, PM Modi was greeted by an excited group of people. The prime minister shared a number of pictures of his arrival from his official Twitter handle. While Modi looks happy being greeted by the people, the face of a particular man has become the talking point on social media. The man seems to appear in two images shared by Modi – one wearing a cap and the second without it.

The matter came to light after comedian Jose Covaco noticed the man in two images and tweeted a valid question: “Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice?”

PM @narendramodi reached Stockholm a short while ago, where he was welcomed by @SwedishPM Mr. Stefan Löfven. Here are some pictures from the warm welcome for PM Modi by the Indian community in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/C992DsaXd0 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 16, 2018

Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice ? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LQEeXF4uSb — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018

The comedian’s tweet evoked responses ranging from jokes to reasoning. One of the users tweeted the man may be “twinning”, another user said, “I just thought its the roadies twins.”

A user named Vinay joked: “Booth capturing in Sweden as well.”

The comedian later reacted to responses to reactions on his tweet, saying: “Could be twins also ! I wish there was some way to find this guy and find out lol would be hilarious if he actually did the cap thing.”

Could be twins also ! I wish there was some way to find this guy and find out lol would be hilarious if he actually did the cap thing — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018

A user named Avijit Dasgupta said, “Maybe he was not wearing the cap and shivering in cold. While shaking hands, Modiji understood he was shivering. Fir Modiji ki andar “Bal-Narendra” jag utha and then Modiji gave him his cap and handshaked again. Akhir topi pehnana koi Modiji se seekhe.”

Here’s how some other users reacted:

Exactly what I thought when I saw the pics. Also saw someone who looked like Fadnavis (Maharashtra CM) in the crowd. Wonder what he was doing there. Or like the rally in Mumbai, these folks were paid to turn up and “show their support” ???? — MumBawa (@JaamAadmi) April 17, 2018

It was cold and then it became warm and temps soared during the great reception. — Sandeep Chilukuri (@ghulabkatri) April 17, 2018

Seems like an actor.

Like those used by news channels when they question about a situation etc

Largely done in USA. — Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 17, 2018

…. Because he is contributing from his side to make it a”Warm Welcome” for the visiting PM. — kunchay jagadeesh (@kunchayjagadee1) April 17, 2018

He went to the extreme end to meet people and while coming back he met the same set of people again. Nice try but you failed in your propaganda. I hope you still get paid for this! — gab.ai/Monk (@Khe_Ke_Lunga) April 17, 2018

PM Modi reached Sweden on Monday night and he was received by his Swedish counterparts. Both countries have signed a number of agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries.