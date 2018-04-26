Narendra Modi’s mantra to BJP for winning Karnataka elections: Establish grassroots connect, demolish Congress lies

PM Narendra Modi’s mantra to BJP for winning Karnataka elections: Grassroots connect and demolishing lies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for spreading rumours of a hung assembly in Karnataka to divert people from the core issue of development. Speaking to 224 BJP candidates, MLAs and leaders of the BJP via the Nrendra Modi app, Modi told workers to establish connect with people and inform them about the good work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre for Karnataka. Responding to questions from members of the state’s BJP unit, Modi stressed that they should go all-out to expose the lies of the Congress party.

He said that Congress leaders know very well that the party will not return to power, which is why they are spreading lies. “They have started a new game now. They are spreading lies of a hung assembly,” he said. The PM, who is yet to kick start his campaign in the state, made an appeal to the people of Karnataka to elect a majority government.

“The Congress party’s strategy is to stop people from voting in the election,” he said.

He asked workers to focus not only on how to win the Vidhan Sabha, but also to reach out to people in the boondocks of the state and win at booth level. He said that directly interacting with people for 15 minutes will definitely yield results. The PM also highlighted the difference between the strategy of the BJP and Congress, saying their booth level workers are involved in developing strategy where as the Congress party believes only in dynasty and dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

“We strongly believe in sabka sath sakba vikas,” he said, adding that Karnataka has made up its mind for a change.

Calling himself a worker of the BJP, he said that the party fights elections on the issue of development. “We win elections by instilling a sense of confidence in electorate. We are not here to mislead people only to win elections.”

“We have a three-point agenda for Karnataka, development, fast-paced development, all-round development. BJP has given primary importance to the politics of development,” he added.

He further blamed the Congress party of being hesitant to talk on the issue development. “This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model,” he said.

He also called for punishing the Congress for its sins. He said that the ‘culture’ of Indian politics is centred towards the Congress. “We need to make the country rid of this Congress culture to purify the politics,” he said.

This for the second time within a week when the Prime Minister has interacted with leaders via Narendra Modi App. The PM is slated to address at least 15 rallies in Karnataka, starting May 1.The state will go to polls in single phase on May 12. Results will be declared on May 15.