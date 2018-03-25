Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Know about the common citizens PM talked about and why

Narendra Modi mentioned names of some extraordinary individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked about how many people of the country have done wonder through sheer hard work and determination to achieve their dreams that led to the development of the society as a whole. Modi also mentioned names of some extraordinary individuals. During his 42nd Mann Ki Baat speech, the prime minister also appreciated those who in their letter on MyGov website or Narendra Modi App shared how they were working hard to develop Sanskrit as a language and how one should keep aside water for birds and animals during upcoming summer.

Here are some of the people PM Narendra Modi mentioned in his address:

Ghanshyam Kumar: PM praised him for his concerns for depleting water levels. “Shriman Ghanshyam Kumar ji of Village Baraakar, District Nalanda, Bihar – I read your comments written on the Narendra Modi App. The concerns you have raised on the depleting ground water levels is indeed of great importance,” he said

Sakal Shastri: Taking his name during the speech, the prime minister praised his views on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and his suggestion to keep aside water for birds and animals during summer time. “Shriman Sakal Shastriji, you mentioned ‘Karnataka’… you beautifully maintained a delicate balance between words when you wrote ‘Ayushman Bharat’; ‘Long live India’ will be possible only when we express ‘Ayushman Bhoomi; ‘Long live the land’; and that will be conceivable only when we begin feeling concerned about every living being on this land. You have urged one and all to retain and keep aside some water for birds & animals, during summer time. Sakal ji, I have conveyed your sentiments to our listeners,” the prime minister said while referring to him.

Yogesh Bhadresha: Mentioning him, the prime minister said Yogesh expressed his concern on health of the country’s youth as compared to those from other Asian countries. “Shriman Yogesh Bhadresha Ji has asked me to speak to the youth concerning their health. He feels that our youth are physically weak, compared to those of other Asian countries. Yogesh ji, I feel I should speak in detail to all of you on ‘Fit India’. In fact, all you young people can come together to launch a movement of Fit India”, Narendra Modi said.

Komal Thakkar: Speaking of Komal Thakkar, the prime minister said she, in a post written on MyGov referred to on-line courses for Sanskrit, which is priaseworthy. “I read a post written on MyGov by Komal Thakkar ji, where she has referred to starting on-line courses for Sanskrit. Along with being IT professional, your love for Sanskrit has gladdened me. I have instructed the concerned department to convey to you efforts being made in this direction. I shall also request listeners of Mann Ki Baat who are engaged in the field of Sanskrit, to ponder over ways and means to take Komalji’s suggestion forward,” PM said in his address.

Ahmed Ali: The prime minister said Ali is an example of will power that people of this country have. “When I get to read in your letters how a rickshaw puller from Karimgunj in Assam, Ahmed Ali, has built nine schools for underprivileged children, I witness firsthand the indomitable will-power this country possesses,” the PM said, while speaking of him.

Ajit Mohan Choudhary: Appreciating the efforts of the doctor for treatment of the underprivileged, the prime minister said that his efforts give the sense of brotherhood in the society. “When I heard the story of Kanpur based Dr. Ajit Mohan Choudhary, of how he visits the underprivileged on footpaths and offers free medicines to them, it gives one an opportunity to feel the sense of brotherhood that prevails in the country,” he added.

Saidul Laskar: The prime minister spoke of how Saidul Laskar, a cab driver from Kolkata, who pledged to construct a hospital for the underprivileged, after losing his sister due to delay in medical treatment.

“Thirteen years ago, on account of a delay in medical treatment, a Cab driver from Kolkata, Saidul Laskar lost his sister. He vowed to construct a hospital in order to ensure that none of the underprivileged face a similar situation due to lack of medical aid. In this mission of his, Saidul sold off family jewellery and raised funds through charity. His cab passengers too contributed large-heartedly. A young engineer girl donated her first salary for this noble cause. This way, after mobilizing funds for twelve long years, Saidul’s mammoth efforts paid rich dividends. Today, through sheer hard work and a firm resolve, a thirty bedded hospital has finally come up at Punri Village near Kolkata,” Modi said.