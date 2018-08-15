Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech: To tackle ‘demonic mindset’, PM bats for wide publicity of death penalty for rapists

Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for wide publicity of the cases in which rapists were sentenced to death by the courts to instil a sense of fear in people with ‘demonic mindset’ and get rid of the menace of crime against women. Addressing the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, Modi said that the rule of law is supreme for his government and that “there can be no compromise with this”.

“The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be no compromise with this. Demonic mentalities are being tackled sternly, and rapists are getting severest punishment,” he said in an attempt to send a strong message that his government is committed to bringing the perpetrators of such incident to the book.

The Prime Minister also spoke about fast-track trial of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and also asked people to inculcate values and respect for women in their children.

“The more the publicity, the more the fear. The hangings of rapists must be widely reported to spread awareness and to scare those thinking about hurting women,” Modi said, adding that ‘our society needs to be rid of this demonic mindset’.

Referring to the recent elevation of two women judges in the Supreme Court, he said, “Now, in a first, there are three women judges in the top court.”

On triple talaq issue, the PM noted that the practice of triple talaq by Muslim men to call off their marriage has caused grave injustice among Muslim women. The PM assured Muslim women that he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is done to them.

Among other measures that the Prime Minister announced from the Red Fort included permanent women commission in the armed forces. “Women personnel recruited through short service commission to be given permanent commission like men in armed forces,” he said.